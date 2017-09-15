TPM Livewire

Trump Blasts ‘Loser’ Terrorists In London, Calls For ‘Larger’ Travel Ban

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 15, 2017 7:08 am

After the news broke early Friday morning that London police were treating a fire on a subway train as a terrorist attack, President Donald Trump embarked on a Twitter tirade, blasting “loser” terrorists and calling for a “larger, tougher” travel ban in the United States.

At the time Trump published his tweets, London authorities had not yet identified a suspect in the fire. However, the President was quick to tie the attack to his travel ban, which prohibits travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S. It’s not clear what Trump meant by a “more specific” travel ban.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
