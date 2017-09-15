Trump Blasts ‘Loser’ Terrorists In London, Calls For ‘Larger’ Travel Ban

After the news broke early Friday morning that London police were treating a fire on a subway train as a terrorist attack, President Donald Trump embarked on a Twitter tirade, blasting “loser” terrorists and calling for a “larger, tougher” travel ban in the United States.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

At the time Trump published his tweets, London authorities had not yet identified a suspect in the fire. However, the President was quick to tie the attack to his travel ban, which prohibits travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S. It’s not clear what Trump meant by a “more specific” travel ban.