Trump Says GOP Should Just Let O’Care ‘Implode’ After Repeal Effort Withers

After the Senate’s latest effort to repeal Obamacare failed early Friday morning, President Donald Trump proposed simply letting the Affordable Care Act “implode” before working up replacement legislation.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The Senate GOP’s effort to pass a “skinny repeal” bill came to a halt Friday morning when Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) joined Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in opposing a vote on the legislation. Republican leaders pitched the “skinny repeal” bill as a vehicle to creating a conference committee with the House to hammer out a comprehensive deal, but that strategy hit a last-minute snag Friday when McCain and a few other senators questioned whether the House would go to conference or just rush to pass the bare-bones bill.

Trump’s proposal to let Obamacare “implode” is not a new one. He has offered several different strategies for replacing the health care law as Congress has struggled to come up with a bill that enough lawmakers can agree on. He’s now circled back to letting Obamacare fail.