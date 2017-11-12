TPM Livewire

Trump Publicly Lauds Own Restraint For Not Calling Kim Jong Un ‘Short And Fat’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published November 12, 2017 10:15 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his own restraint for not calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “short and fat,” but claimed he tries “so hard” to be Kim’s friend.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?'” Trump tweeted. “Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”

Trump posted the tweet while on a 12-day trip to Asia, a sudden digital outburst amid formal appearances.

Asked whether she thinks “name calling is helpful,” senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday claimed Trump was responding to an insult from Kim.

“I think that that was the President just responding the way he does to somebody who insulted him first,” she said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Trump’s and Kim’s war of words is not new; Trump in September called Kim a “Rocket Man” on a “suicide mission” in a speech at the United Nations.

Kim responded by calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard,” another jab at his age: Trump is 71 years old.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: Trump Wants To Discuss 'Major Issues' With Putin, Not Election Meddling about 4 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump wants to...

Kelly: I Don't Keep Track Of Trump's Tweets, I Just 'Find Out About Them' about 5 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly on Sunday said that he does not...

Trump Publicly Lauds Own Restraint For Not Calling Kim Jong Un 'Short And Fat' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised his own restraint for not calling North Korean...

GOP Senator: Allegations Against Moore 'Have More Credibility' Than His Denial about 6 hours ago

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on Sunday said the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Third GOP Senator Rescinds His Support For Roy Moore Over Allegations about 6 hours ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Saturday became the third member of his caucus to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.