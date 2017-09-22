Trump Responds To Kim Jong Un In Early-Morning Tweet: He’s A ‘Madman’

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare statement on Thursday responding to President Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations, Trump hit back at Kim in an early-morning tweet Friday.

Trump called the North Korean leader a “madman” and warned that he “will be tested like never before.”

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Kim Jong Un called Trump “deranged” in his statement Thursday and warned that Trump will “pay dearly” for his threats to North Korea.

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech calling for totally destroying the DPRK,” he said in the statement.

During his speech at the UN on Tuesday, Trump called Kim Jong Un “rocket man” and threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if Kim did not stop with his threats.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself for its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in his speech. “The United States is ready, willing, and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary.”