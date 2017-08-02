TPM Livewire

NYT: DOJ To Scrutinize ‘Race-Based Discrimination’ In College Admissions

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published August 2, 2017 9:40 am

The Justice Department’s civil rights division has taken a step toward investigating and suing colleges based on admissions policies deemed discriminatory against white applicants, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times reported on a document it obtained sent to employees of the civil rights division. It sought lawyers interested in “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.” Résumés are due in a week.

The Times reported that the announcement “suggests” the project will be run out of the politically appointed “front office” of the civil rights division. Political appointees have also played a hand in the Justice Department’s switch of position regarding Texas’ voter ID laws and gay rights cases, the Times noted.

In June 2016, the Supreme Court voted 4-3 to uphold the University of Texas-Austin’s affirmative action program. Writing for the majority, Justice Anthony Kennedy asserted: “Considerable deference is owed to a university in defining those intangible characteristics, like student body diversity, that are central to its identity and educational mission.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYT: DOJ To Scrutinize 'Race-Based Discrimination' In College Admissions 1 minute ago

The Justice Department’s civil rights division has taken a step toward investigating and suing...

Ex-DOJ Official Specializing In Fraud, Foreign Bribery Joins Mueller Team 11 minutes ago

A former Justice Department official specializing in fraud and illegal foreign bribery cases has...

Scaramucci Says Profanity-Laden Rant Was Off The Record In 'Spirit' 53 minutes ago

In an interview with the Huffington Post on Tuesday afternoon, ousted White House Communications...

Boy Scouts Unaware Of Thank You Call Trump Said He Received After Jamboree about 1 hours ago

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump said the Boy...

GOPer Accused Of Pushing Seth Rich Conspiracy At Fox: Lawsuit Is 'Nonsense' about 2 hours ago

Ed Butowsky, a Republican donor and Fox News commentator accused in a new lawsuit...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.