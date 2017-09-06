TPM Livewire

Donald Trump Jr. To Meet With Senate Judiciary Committee On Thursday

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
Published September 6, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. will meet with staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss any contact with Russian officials, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday night, citing three Democratic members of the committee.

The meeting will likely center on Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort also attended the meeting. Both have yet to speak with the committee.

Trump Jr. is set to meet with staff on the Judiciary committee Thursday, but some senators are planning to attend as well, per the Washington Post.

