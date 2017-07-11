TPM Livewire

Trump Jr.: Media Must Be Desperate If Meeting Is All They Have After A Year

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published July 11, 2017 9:23 am

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Tuesday morning to slam the media for being “extremely invested” in the story of his father’s campaign potentially colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election, following news that Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last year on the premises of getting information that would be helpful to the campaign.

Trump Jr., White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower not long after President Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination. The lawyer has since denied that she told Trump Jr. that she had promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

The President’s son attacked the media two days after the news broke, saying the press must be desperate to cover the Russia story if “this nonsense meeting is all they have” after a year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Jr.: Media Must Be Desperate If Meeting Is All They Have After A Year 8 seconds ago

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Tuesday morning to slam the media for being...

Cruz: It’s 'Crazy' To Go To August Recess Without Repealing Obamacare 39 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is joining the group of Republican senators who are willing...

Russian Lawyer Denies Promising Trump Jr. Damaging Info On Clinton 39 minutes ago

In an interview with NBC News published on Tuesday morning, the Russian lawyer who...

NYT: Donald Trump Jr. Told In Email That Russia Wanted To Help Trump Campaign about 2 hours ago

In an email before his meeting with a Russian lawyer, Donald Trump Jr. was told...

Cornyn Floats Obamacare Repeal Vote Next Tuesday In Brutal Fox Interview about 16 hours ago

John Cornyn (R-TX), the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, went on Fox News Monday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.