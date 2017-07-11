Trump Jr.: Media Must Be Desperate If Meeting Is All They Have After A Year

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Tuesday morning to slam the media for being “extremely invested” in the story of his father’s campaign potentially colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election, following news that Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last year on the premises of getting information that would be helpful to the campaign.

Trump Jr., White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower not long after President Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination. The lawyer has since denied that she told Trump Jr. that she had promised compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

The President’s son attacked the media two days after the news broke, saying the press must be desperate to cover the Russia story if “this nonsense meeting is all they have” after a year.