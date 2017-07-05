Donald Trump Jr. Defends Reddit Meme Creator After CNN Report

Donald Trump Jr. spent Independence Day weekend going on a tear against CNN for the network’s report on a Reddit user who took credit for editing a clip of President Donald Trump punching somebody with a CNN logo superimposed over their face.

“It was only a matter of time,” Trump Jr. tweeted after CNN reporters cited the Anti-Defamation League’s statement accusing the creator of the meme of anti-Semitism and racism.

It was only a matter of time folks… CNN: Trump's Wrestling Meme May Be Racist, Antisemitic https://t.co/DdCFgavmKK via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2017

Trump Jr. also claimed the creator, Reddit user “HanAssholeSolo,” was 15 years old. CNN KFILE reporter Andrew Kaczynski pushed back on that allegation.

So I guess they weren't effective threatening the admin so they go after & bully a 15 y/o? Seems in line w their "standards" #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/u8YmNnLonj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

Again. HanAssholeSolo is not 15 or anywhere close to it. This is POTUS' son spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/AB98NLn7nc — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Trump Jr. continued to tweet about the report on Wednesday with the hashtag #CNNBlackmail.

If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

Interesting point… Seems they want the best of both ways as always. #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/xYRRNNAxTU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

He was undeterred by “HanAssholeSolo”‘s reported remarks to the contrary.

Hey, Junior – the guy said himself that he wasn't blackmailed. https://t.co/9HADXLQvD0 — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) July 5, 2017

At Gunpoint 👌 Give me a break #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/Y0bfwtBm3z — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

In its original report, CNN cited “HanAssholeSolo”‘s other Reddit posts, “some of which included racist and anti-Semitic imagery.”

Here's another one from the guy who created the meme Trump tweeted this morning, in case you want to know who we're dealing with. pic.twitter.com/Id8zuVmbRf — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 2, 2017

Here's another meme from the guy Trump tweeted, this one showing CNN personalities with Jewish stars. pic.twitter.com/BJoJ751eMQ — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 2, 2017

“HanAssholeSolo” later deleted his other posts and published an apology on Reddit’s Donald Trump subforum.

“I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person,” the user wrote. “I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts.”

“HanAssholeSolo” said he “would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have.”

“The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation,” he posted. “I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed.”

“HanAssholeSolo” called CNN, according to the report, and confirmed his identity during an interview.

“I don’t feel that they should have posted something like that given the controversy going on between them and the media,” he told CNN, referring to Trump’s tweet. “I love people of all races, creeds and origins. One of my best friends is a homosexual and one of my best friends is Jewish and one of my best friends is Muslim.”

CNN said it did not publish the identity of “HanAssholeSolo” “because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again.”

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” the report noted, an apparent caveat some reporters found strange.

Unusual justification by @CNN for withholding identity of subject. Ever seen anything voiced like this before? https://t.co/HoGc9Byuru pic.twitter.com/wvXNN2ftmO — Ben Welsh (@palewire) July 5, 2017

that second graf is basically "don't be a racist, or we'll dox you" https://t.co/v8dBrWY5ky — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) July 5, 2017

Kaczynski responded to criticism on Twitter Tuesday.

"HanAssholeSolo" posted his apology before we *ever* spoke him. He called us afterwards to apologize further. https://t.co/X47X3u8CUy — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

"I hope it does serve others as an inspiration to stop," he added. — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

This line is being misinterpreted. It was intended only to mean we made no agreement w/the man about his identity. https://t.co/9FL6EvTikx — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday called the CNN report “troubling.”

(1/2) Troubling. I assume CNN's lawyers are examining GA § 16-8-16 Theft by extortion. If CNN constructively obtained the gif-maker's IP… https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

(2/2) it's a GA crime if they threatened to "Disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule…." https://t.co/ChxqocuDgc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2017

CNN on Wednesday released a statement pushing back on allegations of blackmail or coercion.

“The user, who is an adult male, not a 15-year-old boy, apologized and deleted his account before ever speaking with our reporter,” the network said. “CNN never made any deal, of any kind, with the user.”