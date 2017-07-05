TPM Livewire

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Reddit Meme Creator After CNN Report

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 5, 2017 12:14 pm

Donald Trump Jr. spent Independence Day weekend going on a tear against CNN for the network’s report on a Reddit user who took credit for editing a clip of President Donald Trump punching somebody with a CNN logo superimposed over their face.

“It was only a matter of time,” Trump Jr. tweeted after CNN reporters cited the Anti-Defamation League’s statement accusing the creator of the meme of anti-Semitism and racism.

Trump Jr. also claimed the creator, Reddit user “HanAssholeSolo,” was 15 years old. CNN KFILE reporter Andrew Kaczynski pushed back on that allegation.

Trump Jr. continued to tweet about the report on Wednesday with the hashtag #CNNBlackmail.

He was undeterred by “HanAssholeSolo”‘s reported remarks to the contrary.

In its original report, CNN cited “HanAssholeSolo”‘s other Reddit posts, “some of which included racist and anti-Semitic imagery.”

“HanAssholeSolo” later deleted his other posts and published an apology on Reddit’s Donald Trump subforum.

“I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person,” the user wrote. “I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts.”

“HanAssholeSolo” said he “would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have.”

“The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation,” he posted. “I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed.”

“HanAssholeSolo” called CNN, according to the report, and confirmed his identity during an interview.

“I don’t feel that they should have posted something like that given the controversy going on between them and the media,” he told CNN, referring to Trump’s tweet. “I love people of all races, creeds and origins. One of my best friends is a homosexual and one of my best friends is Jewish and one of my best friends is Muslim.”

CNN said it did not publish the identity of “HanAssholeSolo” “because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again.”

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” the report noted, an apparent caveat some reporters found strange.

Kaczynski responded to criticism on Twitter Tuesday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday called the CNN report “troubling.”

CNN on Wednesday released a statement pushing back on allegations of blackmail or coercion.

“The user, who is an adult male, not a 15-year-old boy, apologized and deleted his account before ever speaking with our reporter,” the network said. “CNN never made any deal, of any kind, with the user.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Reddit Meme Creator After CNN Report 10 seconds ago

Donald Trump Jr. spent Independence Day weekend going on a tear against CNN for...

GOP Rep. Deletes Posts Suggesting Hillary Clinton As Libyan Ambassador about 1 hours ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) on Monday blamed a staffer for posting a later-deleted photo on...

Indiana GOP's Request For Obamacare 'Horror Stories' Flooded With ACA Praise about 2 hours ago

The Indiana Republican Party on Monday asked Facebook users to send in their "horror...

After N. Korean Missile Test, Trump Criticizes Months-Old Trade Data about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized China for its increase in trade with North...

GOP Congressman Criticized For Auschwitz Gas Chamber Video about 2 hours ago

A GOP congressman is facing backlash from officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.