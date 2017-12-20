TPM Livewire

Trump Jr. Suggests Top Government Officials Trying To Undermine POTUS (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of The Trump Organization, discusses the expansion of Trump hotels, Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called "American Ideas." The president's son said the new chain will start with three hotels in Mississippi. The president's son says inspiration for the chain came from traveling through America during his father's presidential campaign. The company also says the first of dozens of hotels in another new Trump chain called Scion is under construction in Mississippi, too. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/AP
By Published December 20, 2017 7:50 am

During a speech Tuesday night in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump Jr. suggested that there are top officials in the United States government working to undermine the Trump administration, feeding the conspiracy theory pushed by some Trump officials earlier in the year that the “deep state” is working against President Donald Trump.

Trump Jr. did not specifically mention the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, but he referenced text messages sent by a former member of Mueller’s team about his father, suggesting that he believes that investigators on the Russia probe are out to destroy his father.

Trump Jr. brought up the agent’s August 2016 mention of an “insurance policy,” which the Wall Street Journal reported was used to convey that the agent believed the FBI needed to aggressively investigate potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in case Trump won the presidency.

Trump Jr. asked the audience to imagine if an agent in a bureau led by a conservative director had sent something similar about Barack Obama in 2008.

“What do you think would happen? Do you think the media would cover that? Yeah,” Trump Jr. said. “Do you think it would be brushed under the rug like, ‘Oh, thats nothing. It doesn’t mean anything.’ There’d be revolution in the streets. So I’m glad that this is coming out now, because it is good, because real people have to see this.”

He went on to suggest that the text messages suggest that the system is in fact rigged against his father.

“My father talked about a rigged system throughout the campaign, and people went, ‘Oh, what are you talking about?’ But it is,” Trump Jr. said. “There are people at the highest levels of government that don’t want to let America be America.”

Watch a clip of Trump Jr.’s speech via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: We Didn't Want To Bring Up Individual Mandate Repeal Until Now about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed the Republican tax overhaul has "essentially repealed Obamacare"...

Ryan: 'Nobody Knows' If Massive Tax Cuts Will Pay For Themselves about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Wednesday that "nobody knows" if Republicans' tax bill, which...

Republican Committee Leaders Call On FBI Brass For Interviews about 4 hours ago

The chairmen of the House committees on government reform and the judiciary wrote to...

Collins Argues Coverage Of Her Tax Bill Vote Is 'Unbelievably Sexist' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday lashed out at the media over the coverage...

Trump Jr. Suggests Top Government Officials Trying To Undermine POTUS (VIDEO) about 6 hours ago

During a speech Tuesday night in Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump Jr. suggested that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.