Trump Meets Journos’ Trick-Or-Treating Kids: ‘How Does The Press Treat You?’

President Donald Trump talks with Claire Thomas, 5, far left, from Washington, before passing out candy to children dressed in their halloween costumes in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The White House had invited the children of members of the media to visit the president and to trick-o-treat on the White House complex of the Eisenhower Executive Office building. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published October 27, 2017 4:51 pm

President Donald Trump on Friday handed out candy to the children of members of the White House press corps, all the while lightly needling their parents.

“I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children,” he joked, unsmiling. “How the media did this, I don’t know.”

“Do you know who they are? They’re the friendly media,” he told the children surrounding his desk, pointing to clicking cameras. “That’s the press. Are you crying? Come here, sweetheart.”

“Are you going to grow up to be like your parents?” the President asked costumed kids to his right. “Mmm,” he wavered. “Don’t answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brought in a box of White House-branded Hershey’s Kisses.

“You have no weight problems, that’s the good news, right?” Trump told one child as he passed out the treats.

“So how does the press treat you? I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world,” he added to another.

Watch the event below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LiveWire

