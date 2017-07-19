TPM Livewire

Trump Jokes That GOPer Heller ‘Wants To Remain A Senator, Doesn’t He?’

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 19, 2017 2:16 pm

During a lunch meeting at the White House Wednesday between President Donald Trump and Republican senators who met to come to a consensus on an Obamacare repeal bill, Trump joked about Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) wanting to “remain a Senator.”

“The other night I was very surprised when I heard a couple of my friends, they really were and are, they might not be for very much longer,” Trump said, drawing laughs from the group of Senators.

“Well no, you didn’t go out there,” he said, pointing toward Heller. “This is the one we were worried about. … Look he wants to remain a senator, doesn’t he?”

Heller reacted with a surprised expression that turned to a smile as the President explained how he knows the people of Heller’s state “really well” and said he’s sure they will “appreciate” what Heller will “hopefully do” with Obamacare.

The comment comes after a pro-Trump group called America First Policies released a critical television advertisement in Heller’s home state after the Republican senator said he was opposed to the health care plan that majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) unveiled in June.

The ad ran for fewer than 12 hours and the group pulled it from airwaves after Heller “decided to come back to the table to negotiate with his colleagues” on the Senate health bill, according to statement from the group.

Watch the video below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Jokes That GOPer Heller 'Wants To Remain A Senator, Doesn't He?' 10 seconds ago

During a lunch meeting at the White House Wednesday between President Donald Trump and...

White Nationalist Pleads Guilty To 'Disorderly Conduct' At Trump Rally 18 minutes ago

White nationalist Matthew Heimbach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree disorderly conduct for shoving...

Schiff: Reports Of Undisclosed Second Trump-Putin Meeting 'Deeply Troubling' 34 minutes ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday...

Flake Wishes Muslim Senate Challenger Well After Islamophobic Abuse about 3 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sent well wishes to a potential political challenger on Tuesday...

Kasich: Trump Doesn't Care What The Solution Is On Health Care about 3 hours ago

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), who is one...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.