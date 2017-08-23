TPM Livewire

Trump Invited Sen. Capito On Air Force One If She Voted For GOP Health Bill

Ahead of his visit to West Virginia for a boy scouts rally last month, President Donald Trump told Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) she could accompany him on Air Force One to ride to her home state, but under one condition.

She would have to vote in favor of Senate Republican’s health care plan.

Capito turned Trump down, according to sources who spoke to the New York Times. She told the President she didn’t want to commit to voting for a bill that she hadn’t seen yet.

At the time, Capito was one of of several Republicans who were wary of the the Senate’s Obamacare repeal and replace plan.

The Senate ultimately voted on a skinny repeal version of the bill in late July, which Capito supported, but the plan was killed when Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME) and John McCain (R-AZ) voted against it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
