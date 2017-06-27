TPM Livewire

‘Trump International Hotel’ In Toronto To Get A New Name

PIN-IT
Joe O'Connal/CP
By Published June 27, 2017 6:02 pm

A Toronto hotel owner has reached a deal with the Trump Organization to remove President Donald Trump’s name from the building.

The deal, several outlets including Bloomberg and the New York Times reported Tuesday, will strip Trump’s name from what is still, at least for now, the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Toronto.

Bloomberg reported that Marriott International Inc.’s St. Regis brand was expected to become the hotel’s new operator, taking Trump’s place.

JCF Capital, the building’s new owner, told the Times in a statement that the Trump organization had been “exceptional partners, and we hope to have the pleasure of working with the Trump Organization again in the future.” Trump Hotels’ chief executive, Eric Danziger, added to the Times: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with JCF and have enjoyed our relationship with them as the new owners of this property.”

Bloomberg cited one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter who claimed that the Trump Organization will receive at least $6 million for the name change.

In November, three New York City apartment buildings removed Trump’s name after hundreds of residents demanded the change.

Trump never held an ownership stake in the Toronto building. However, it reportedly could be on the radars of federal investigators looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Wall Street Journal noted on May 17 that Trump’s business partner, Alexander Shnaider, had received hundreds of millions of dollars from the Russian state-run bank Vnesheconombank in 2010 for a separate deal, which he then injected into the hotel project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

'Trump International Hotel' In Toronto To Get A New Name 6 seconds ago

A Toronto hotel owner has reached a deal with the Trump Organization to remove...

McConnell: It'll Take GOP 'A Little Bit Longer' To Pass Obamacare Repeal 5 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday said it will take Republicans "a...

Some GOP Senators Come Out Against Health Bill Only After Announced Delay 56 minutes ago

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced a delay on the vote for...

Trump: 'Getting Very Close' To Repealing Obamacare, But 'OK' If We Don't about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed optimism hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell...

Reporter Pushes Back On White House's Media Complaints: 'Come On' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

A reporter on Tuesday pushed back on deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.