After Moore Loss, Trump Claims He Really Did Want Strange To Win Primary

President Donald Trump delivers a statement to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published December 13, 2017 6:49 am

After Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore Tuesday night in the special election to fill a Senate seat representing Alabama, President Donald Trump reminded Twitter early Wednesday morning that he endorsed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the primary.

The President suggested that it was his idea to support Strange over Moore, despite reports that Trump endorsed Strange in part because McConnell asked him too.

Though Trump backed Strange in the Republican primary, he was quick to jump on the Moore bandwagon during the general election. He was reportedly frustrated that he had been convinced to back Strange and quickly deleted tweets backing Strange when Moore won the primary.

Trump stood by Moore even after the Senate candidate faced sexual misconduct allegations from several women, telling supporters at a rally over the weekend to vote for Moore over Jones.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
