Trump: 'I Just Don't Want A Poor Person' Running The Economy (VIDEO)

Susan Walsh/AP
Published June 22, 2017

President Donald Trump made clear Wednesday that he wants “rich” people “to be in charge of the economy.”

Speaking at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Trump mentioned Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, now the director of the National Economic Council.

“Someone said, why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?” Trump said, after referring to Cohn. “And Wilbur is a very rich person, in charge of Commerce,” he added.

“I said because that’s the kind of thinking we want,” he continued. “I mean, you know, really. Because they’re representing the country. They don’t want the money. They’re representing the country.”

Trump has one of the richest Cabinets in American history, stocked with billionaires and multi-millionaires.

“And I love all people — rich or poor — but in those particular positions, I just don’t want a poor person,” he added. “Does that make sense? If you insist, I’ll do it, but I like it better this way.”

Watch below:

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
