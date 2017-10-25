TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘Hurt And Wounded!’ Flake And Corker Knew They Couldn’t Get Elected

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published October 25, 2017 8:11 am

President Donald Trump wants everyone to know his relationship with Republicans is fine, “outside” Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Bob Corker (R-TN). Trump called his meeting on the Hill Tuesday “a love fest.”

The comments on Wednesday came after both Flake and Corker publicly blasted Trump Tuesday, demonstrating a growing rift in Trump’s party.

While Corker announced his retirement last month, Flake’s announced his decision to note seek reelection while delivering a moving speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, commenting on Flake’s departure for the first time, saying the only reason Flake and Corker are retiring is because they “had zero chance of getting elected. Now act so hurt and wounded!” he said.

He then claimed that his meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday “was a love fest with standing ovations” from everyone “outside of Flake and Corker.”

Likely referencing an August poll from Public Policy Polling, Trump said Flake has an 18 percent approval rating and refuted Flake’s claims that many of his colleagues have qualms with the President.

“Really, they just gave me a standing O!” he said.

Both Corker and Flake have been highly critical of Trump in recent months, with Corker calling the White House an “adult daycare” center and Flake repeatedly and publicly asking his colleagues to not be complacent in the age of Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
