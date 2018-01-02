Trump Bashes Huma Abedin After Fox News Notes Report On Her Email Use

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning accused former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin of violating security protocols in the State Department by using her personal email for government work.

Trump suggested that Abedin has not been properly punished for her email use and has been protected by members of the “Deep State” in the Justice Department.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump’s tweet about Abedin came not long after “Fox and Friends” promoted a report from the conservative news website the Daily Caller on Abedin’s email use. The report noted that Abedin forwarded State Department passwords to her personal Yahoo email account.

The President used the report on Abedin’s email use to suggest that there are members of the “Deep State” in the Justice Department working to protect allies of Hillary Clinton and hurt the Trump administration. Trump demanded that the Justice Department “act on” former FBI Director James Comey, though he did not specify Comey’s alleged wrongdoing.