Trump Golf Courses Use Another Family’s Coat Of Arms

President Donald Trump’s golf courses in the United States display a coat of arms taken from another prominent American family with just one small tweak, according to a New York Times report out Sunday.

Trump uses the coat of arms belonging to Joseph Edward Davies, the third husband of Marjorie Merriweather Post, according to the Times. Post built Mar-A-Lago, the Florida resort now run by Trump. Davies’ coat of arms shows three lions with a chevron pattern, with the word “integritas,” Latin for integrity, at the bottom. Trump uses the same coat of arms, but replaced “integritas” with “Trump,” per the Times.

Trump never asked the family for permission to use the coat of arms, Joseph D. Tydings, a former senator and Davies’ grandson, told the New York Times. Tydings said that some members of his family wanted to sue Trump but that he argued against taking on the real estate mogul.

“I just told the other members of my family that you can’t win on this,” he told the New York Times. “You’ll borrow for two generations to sue him.”

Trump got in trouble with Scottish authorities when he tried to use the coat of arms at a golf course, there, however. He now uses a different coat of arms at his golf courses in Scotland, according to the Times.

Read the full report at the New York Times.