TPM Livewire

Trump Golf Courses Use Another Family’s Coat Of Arms

PIN-IT
Pro-Am round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Mass., Thursday Aug. 30, 2007.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published May 29, 2017 1:39 pm

President Donald Trump’s golf courses in the United States display a coat of arms taken from another prominent American family with just one small tweak, according to a New York Times report out Sunday.

Trump uses the coat of arms belonging to Joseph Edward Davies, the third husband of Marjorie Merriweather Post, according to the Times. Post built Mar-A-Lago, the Florida resort now run by Trump. Davies’ coat of arms shows three lions with a chevron pattern, with the word “integritas,” Latin for integrity, at the bottom. Trump uses the same coat of arms, but replaced “integritas” with “Trump,” per the Times.

Trump never asked the family for permission to use the coat of arms, Joseph D. Tydings, a former senator and Davies’ grandson, told the New York Times. Tydings said that some members of his family wanted to sue Trump but that he argued against taking on the real estate mogul.

“I just told the other members of my family that you can’t win on this,” he told the New York Times. “You’ll borrow for two generations to sue him.”

Trump got in trouble with Scottish authorities when he tried to use the coat of arms at a golf course, there, however. He now uses a different coat of arms at his golf courses in Scotland, according to the Times.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Golf Courses Use Another Family's Coat Of Arms 4 seconds ago

President Donald Trump's golf courses in the United States display a coat of arms taken...

Under Fire, Trump Belatedly Responds To Portland Anti-Muslim Attack 44 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Monday finally addressed the violent bias attack on a Portland...

McCain: Kushner's Reported Push For Russia Backchannel Not 'Standard' about 2 hours ago

In an interview with an Australian media outlet published Monday, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)...

Graham: It's 'Stunning' That Comey Acted On Fake Russian Intel In 2016 about 3 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called it "stunning" that former FBI Director James Comey would...

Trump Says He Has 'Total Confidence' In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner's...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.