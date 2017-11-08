TPM Livewire

Trump Hits Gillespie After Loss In Va. Guv Race: He ‘Did Not Embrace Me’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on tax policy with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published November 8, 2017 6:49 am

After Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor race on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump wasted no time in noting that Gillespie did not fully embrace the Trump administration during the campaign.

Trump suggested that the distance Gillespie kept from the administration cost him the governor’s mansion. The President also noted that Republicans won four special elections for House seats this year in an apparent attempt to paint the results in Virginia as a fluke.

Trump backed Gillespie during the Virginia gubernatorial race in several tweets, but he did not hit the campaign trail for the Virginia Republican. Gillespie did not run explicitly as a pro-Trump candidate but employed some ads touting policies favored by Trump.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
PIN-IT
