Trump Claims ‘Everyone’ At G20 Summit Is Talking About John Podesta

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 7, 2017 7:20 am

In a tweet from Europe Friday morning, President Donald Trump claimed that “everyone” at the G20 summit in Germany is discussing former Hillary Clinton aide John Podesta and the DNC server.

Trump’s tweet follows a Fox Business Network interview with Podesta over the weekend during which he said he was unsure whether the DNC ever gave federal investigators its server since he did not work for the committee at that time. Podesta said that he turned over Clinton’s servers to the FBI and but that the DNC was responsible for its own servers.

In the wake of the 2016 election and the revelation that Russia tried to interfere, Trump and his allies have obsessed over the DNC server and why the committee did not give the server to federal investigators. The DNC gave the FBI information on the server hack through a third party and has said that the FBI said it received all the information it needs.

Trump followed up his tweets about Podesta with a preview of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a tweet railing against the “Fake News Media.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
