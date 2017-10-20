TPM Livewire

Even After Kelly Defends Trump’s Call To Widow, POTUS Accuses Rep. Of ‘Lie’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform during an event at the Harrisburg International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published October 20, 2017 8:17 am

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Thursday afternoon offered a lengthy defense and explanation of President Donald Trump’s call to the widow of a fallen soldier, Trump yet again accused a Democratic congresswoman of lying about how the call went.

Kelly’s defense of Trump essentially confirmed Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL) account of the President’s comments to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson said that Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for,” and Kelly told reporters that he told Trump to say something along those lines. Kelly’s lengthy explanation at the White House press briefing was an apparent attempt to end the feud between Trump and Wilson.

However, Trump disregarded Kelly’s comments and attacked Wilson on Twitter Thursday night:

Trump accused Wilson of “secretly” listening to the phone call. However Johnson likely knew that the congresswoman could hear the conversation, since the phone was on speaker while they were in a car.

The President and Wilson have been engaged in a back and forth since Wilson revealed Trump’s comments to Johnson earlier this week. Trump has repeatedly accused the congresswoman of lying, even though other people present for the call confirmed her account of Trump’s remarks.

Asked about Trump’s tweet on CNN Friday morning, Wilson said that she is focused on her constituents and what happened when Sgt. La David Johnson and other U.S. soldiers were ambushed by Islamic State-linked fighters in Niger.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Federal Judge Won’t Wipe Arpaio’s Criminal Record Clean 6 minutes ago

A federal judge shot down Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s request to have his criminal conviction...

Report: WH Staff Was Unprepared For Trump's Surprise Opioid Announcement 31 minutes ago

An impromptu remark from President Donald Trump on Monday that he would make an...

Even After Kelly Defends Trump's Call To Widow, POTUS Accuses Rep. Of 'Lie' about 1 hours ago

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Thursday afternoon offered a lengthy...

Paul Ryan Roasts Trump, His Twitter Habits During Catholic Charity Dinner about 1 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) poked fun at his colleagues in the Senate, Republican...

Dem Rep. Responds To Kelly's Claims About 2015 Event: 'That's A Lie' about 2 hours ago

After White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Thursday afternoon criticized Rep. Frederica...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.