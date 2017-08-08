TPM Livewire

Trump Retweets Fox News Report Citing Anonymous Intel Sources

Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 8, 2017 8:54 am

President Donald Trump, who constantly rants about “leakers” and warns his Twitter followers to be wary of anonymous sources, on Tuesday morning retweeted a Fox News report that cited anonymous intelligence community officials.

The report promoted by the “Fox and Friends” Twitter account cited unnamed U.S. officials with knowledge of intelligence in North Korea who said that spy agencies detected North Korea loading missiles onto a patrol boat.

After retweeting the report, Trump published his own tweet about addressing North Korea’s potential nuclear capabilities.

 

Caitlin MacNeal
