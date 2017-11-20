Trump’s Charity Is In The Process Of Dissolving, 11 Months After His Promise

President Donald Trump’s charity, which Trump promised to close last December after the foundation admitted it had violated rules on so-called “self-dealing,” is in the process of dissolving, according to federal filings.

NBC News first reported, citing the Donald J. Trump Foundation’s 2016 Internal Revenue Service filing, that the charity is in the process of closing.

“The foundation announced its intent to dissolve and is seeking approval to distribute its remaining funds” to other charities, according to the filing.

The New York Attorney General’s office in September 2016 ordered the Donald J. Trump foundation to stop fundraising after it found that the charitable foundation had been raising outside money without being properly registered to do so under state law. Trump promised in December 2016 to shut down the charitable foundation to avoid conflicts of interest.