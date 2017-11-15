Trump Was ‘Forced’ To Watch CNN While In Philippines, Concludes It’s Still ‘FAKE’

The President is back in town.

Not long after President Donald Trump arrived at the White House early Wednesday, he jumped right back into his usual Twitter habits, criticizing CNN and praising his favorite show, “Fox and Friends.”

He started tweeting around 5:30 a.m. EST predicting that “Fox and Friends” would be “showing much of our successful trip to Asia” before switching gears to lash out at one of his least favorite news outlets.

He said he was “forced” to watch CNN while he was in the Philippines, “which I have not done in months” and claimed it was still “bad,” “FAKE” and a “loser!”

.@foxandfriends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Trump was criticized while he was in China for ignoring his own press pool and not taking a single question from reporters during his joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a move that China tends to push during bilateral meetings.

Several members of previous administrations’ press shops took to Twitter to criticize the move, saying taking no questions at the news conference was a sign of bad negotiations.

The Chinese try this every time. It’s a test of will and principle. Letting them dictate press access is an embarrassing capitulation. https://t.co/uIaEWhcpgF — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) November 9, 2017

As Fmr Dir of WH Travel Office part of my job was working closely with WH press corps to set up work space when traveling abroad. I️ traveled to China several times with Pres Bush 43 and dealt with Chinese gov’t attempting to limit accesss to the web 1/ — Gregg Pitts (@greggpitts) November 9, 2017