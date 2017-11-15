TPM Livewire

Trump Was ‘Forced’ To Watch CNN While In Philippines, Concludes It’s Still ‘FAKE’

The President is back in town.

Not long after President Donald Trump arrived at the White House early Wednesday, he jumped right back into his usual Twitter habits, criticizing CNN and praising his favorite show, “Fox and Friends.”

He started tweeting around 5:30 a.m. EST predicting that “Fox and Friends” would be “showing much of our successful trip to Asia” before switching gears to lash out at one of his least favorite news outlets.

He said he was “forced” to watch CNN while he was in the Philippines, “which I have not done in months” and claimed it was still “bad,” “FAKE” and a “loser!”

Trump was criticized while he was in China for ignoring his own press pool and not taking a single question from reporters during his joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a move that China tends to push during bilateral meetings.

Several members of previous administrations’ press shops took to Twitter to criticize the move, saying taking no questions at the news conference was a sign of bad negotiations.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
