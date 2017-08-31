Trump Energy Dept. Pick Who Called Obama ‘Kenyan Creampuff’ Resigns

William Bradford, President Donald Trump’s appointee to lead the Energy Department’s Office of Indian Energy, resigned Thursday. CNN published a report on Tuesday about a commenting account that appeared to belong to Bradford and included disparaging comments about former President Barack Obama’s mother.

“Bradford tendered his resignation this afternoon and is no longer with the Department of Energy,” Energy Department spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes told the Washington Post.

The Washington Post in June reported on disparaging remarks Bradford made on Twitter, where he called Obama “a Kenyan creampuff” and called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a “little arrogant self-hating Jew.”

He also claimed that internment camps to detain Japanese-Americans during World War II were “necessary.”

Bradford apologized for those remarks in an email to the Washington Post.

“As a minority and member of the Jewish faith, I sincerely apologize for my disrespectful and offensive comments,” he wrote to The Washington Post. “These comments are inexcusable and I do not stand by them.”

CNN’s KFILE on Tuesday reported on an account on the online commenting service Disqus that appeared to belong to Bradford.

That account posted comments calling Obama “the son of a fourth-rate p&*n actress and w@!re.”

Bradford told CNN that he could not comment “on an ongoing federal investigation into multiple cyber attacks and Internet crimes committed against me over the past several years, to include email intrusions, hacking, and impostors in social media.”