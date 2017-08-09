Trump Endorses Luther Strange In Alabama Special Election

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night endorsed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the contentious special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

Strange is locked in a three-way GOP primary with Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Strange was appointed to temporarily fill Sessions’ seat when he became attorney general, but now must run to serve a full term. He has tied himself to Trump in ads, and his allies have run ads highlighting Brooks’ past skepticism of Trump.

Brooks has attacked Strange as an ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), running an ad charging that Strange and McConnell are working to block Trump’s “America first” agenda.

As Brooks and Strange snipe at each other, Moore, who was suspended as the state Supreme Court’s chief justice for ordering clerks not to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples, has risen in the polls.