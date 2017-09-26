TPM Livewire

Trump Is Still Tweeting About NFL Players’ Protests

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published September 26, 2017 7:51 am

President Donald Trump was up early again Tuesday morning, firing off angry tweets about NFL players’ protests during the national anthem.

Trump has been on a tear since his Friday night rally in Alabama, where he said that any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem should be fired. As more players and teams drop to one knee as the national anthem plays at football games, the President’s anger has grown.

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys and the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, who is a Trump supporter, took a knee before the national anthem and then rose for the song. Trump called this “big progress” in his Tuesday morning tweetstorm.

Trump also fumed on Twitter Monday night, going after CNN for reporting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is not happy with Trump’s war against NFL players.

Kelly did tell CNN that he is “appalled” by the protests, which the network emphasized Monday night in a tweet pushing back against Trump’s attack.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
