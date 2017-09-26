Trump Is Still Tweeting About NFL Players’ Protests

President Donald Trump was up early again Tuesday morning, firing off angry tweets about NFL players’ protests during the national anthem.

Trump has been on a tear since his Friday night rally in Alabama, where he said that any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem should be fired. As more players and teams drop to one knee as the national anthem plays at football games, the President’s anger has grown.

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys and the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, who is a Trump supporter, took a knee before the national anthem and then rose for the song. Trump called this “big progress” in his Tuesday morning tweetstorm.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump also fumed on Twitter Monday night, going after CNN for reporting that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is not happy with Trump’s war against NFL players.

.@CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

General John Kelly totally agrees w/ my stance on NFL players and the fact that they should not be disrespecting our FLAG or GREAT COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Kelly did tell CNN that he is “appalled” by the protests, which the network emphasized Monday night in a tweet pushing back against Trump’s attack.