TPM Livewire

DOD Nominee: ‘Insane’ A Civilian Can Buy Semi Automatic Weapons

PIN-IT
By Published November 8, 2017 10:25 am

While President Donald Trump was quick to dismiss calls for gun control after the church shooting massacre in Texas over the weekend, his nominee for assistant secretary of defense for health affairs took a different approach.

During Dr. Dean Winslow’s confirmation hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday, Winslow was asked about the need for a policy change surrounding the reporting of military criminal history and offered that it’s “insane” that the average American could purchase a semi-automatic weapon like the one Devin Kelley allegedly used in the church attack that left 26 dead on Sunday.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) asked Winslow if domestic violence — the crime Kelley served a year in military confinement for — should have a zero tolerance police within the military, synonymous with the punishment for sexual assault. Winslow said it was a system failure that allowed Kelley’s crimes to go unreported to the FBI.

“When you’re designing weapons systems and things, the last thing you want is to engineer it in a way that a single point of failure results in such a tragic outcome,” he said, before making the comments he acknowledged he “may get in trouble” for.

But I’d also like to, I may get in trouble with other members of the committee, just say how insane it is that in the United States of America a civilian can go out and buy a semi-automatic assault rifle like an AR-15, which is apparently the weapon that was used, that’s an issue not as much for this committee, but elsewhere, so again obviously domestic violence is a serious problem,” he said.

He was then cut off by an unidentified senator who said Winslow’s comments were not “in your area of responsibility or expertise.”

Authorities say Kelley used a variant of a semi-automatic riffle to conduct the attack, similar to weapons used by the gunmen in gun massacres in Las Vegas last month, an Orlando night club last year and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

Winslow is a former U.S. Air Force colonel who also serves as the vice chair of medicine at Stanford University. The Air Force has admitted fault for failing to report Kelley’s past military criminal convictions to the FBI, which would have blocked Kelley from purchasing a firearm.

Watch the hearing here. Winslow’s comments come at around 1:20:00

H/t: Huffington Post

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Announces Fox Has Hired Sebastian Gorka As NatSec Strategist about 2 hours ago

Fox News star host Sean Hannity on Wednesday announced that the network has hired...

CBO: 13 Million More Uninsured By 2027 If Individual Mandate Repealed about 4 hours ago

Repealing Obamacare’s individual mandate would increase the number of uninsured people by 13 million...

Fox News Buries Its Head In The Sand After State-Level Bloodbath For GOP about 4 hours ago

After Democrats swept state-level elections on Tuesday night to win decisive victories from coast...

GOP Virginia Rep.: Democratic Win In Virginia Was 'Referendum' On Trump about 5 hours ago

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) said there were plenty of factors that contributed to Democrat...

Reports: DOJ Could Seek CNN Sale Before AT&T-Time Warner Merger about 6 hours ago

The Department of Justice told AT&T that it would need to sell off CNN...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.