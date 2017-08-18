TPM Livewire

Trump Abandons Infrastructure Council Amid Fallout From C’Ville Response

REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
After disbanding two White House advisory jobs panels on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced on Thursday that they would no longer move forward with plans to form an infrastructure advisory council.

“The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President’s Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward,” a White House official said in a statement distributed to reporters on Thursday evening.

The dissolution of the advisory panels comes after several CEOs spoke out against President Donald Trump’s failure to offer a full-throated condemnation of white nationalists after the deadly attack in Charlottesville.

After Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier slammed Trump’s comments earlier this week and quit the White House manufacturing council, several other business leaders on the manufacturing jobs advisory panel followed suit and quit in protest.

Then, as those CEOs publicly left that board, and members of another jobs panel, the Strategy & Policy Forum, worked behind the scenes to dissolve that group, Trump abruptly disbanded both panels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
