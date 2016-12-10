Trump Disses CIA In Response To Report On Russian Electoral Interferences

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team was dismissive of the CIA in a response to a Washington Post report that the agency had found in a secret assessment that Russian actors sought to boost Trump in the election.

"These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," the statement. "The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'”

The transition team's statement also exaggerated the size of his electoral college victory.