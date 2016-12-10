livewire

Trump Disses CIA In Response To Report On Russian Electoral Interferences

Tierney Sneed
December 10, 2016,

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team was dismissive of the CIA in a response to a Washington Post report that the agency had found in a secret assessment that Russian actors sought to boost Trump in the election.

"These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," the statement. "The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'”

The transition team's statement also exaggerated the size of his electoral college victory.

The Washington Post on Friday reported that lawmakers had been briefed on a secret CIA report that Russian interference in the presidential campaign was meant to favor Trump over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.

