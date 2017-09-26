Trump Disappointed In ‘So-Called Republicans’ Who Sank Repeal Bill

President Donald Trump on Tuesday did not indicate whether he plans to demand a vote on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, and criticized the senators whose opposition deprived the proposal of the votes it needs to pass the Senate.

“We’ll see,” Trump told reporters when asked whether he will push for a vote on a measure Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced to repeal Obamacare.

Trump said he was “very disappointed by a couple of senators, Republican senators.”

“We were very disappointed that they would take the attitude that they did. We don’t know why they did it, you can sort of figure that, but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “At some point there will be a repeal and replace, but we’ll see whether or not that point is now or will it be shortly thereafter. But we are disappointed in certain so-called Republicans.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday evening announced her opposition to the proposal and became the deciding third senator whose refusal to support the bill would block it from advancing through the Senate.

Collins joined Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and John McCain (R-AZ) in opposing the proposal, though Graham on Monday said he would push for a vote on the legislation regardless of its prospects of passage in order to hold senators “accountable.”