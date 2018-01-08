Trump Delays ‘Fake News Awards,’ Touts Greater Interest Than Anticipated

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening said that he would push back the presentation of his so-called “Fake News Awards” to Wednesday, instead of Monday, and claimed that there has been great interest in the “awards.”

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the losers on Wednesday, January 17th, rather than this coming Monday. The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

Trump initially announced the “awards” last week, telling his Twitter followers that he would call out the “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT” members of the media.

The President has long raged against the press, fighting negative media attention by attempting to undermine journalists’ credibility. His anger over coverage of his administration intensified last week with the publication of a new book, “Fire and Fury,” which portrays his administration as chaotic and inept.