TPM Livewire

Trump Delays ‘Fake News Awards,’ Touts Greater Interest Than Anticipated

PIN-IT
on December 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By Published January 8, 2018 7:37 am

President Donald Trump on Sunday evening said that he would push back the presentation of his so-called “Fake News Awards” to Wednesday, instead of Monday, and claimed that there has been great interest in the “awards.”

Trump initially announced the “awards” last week, telling his Twitter followers that he would call out the “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT” members of the media.

The President has long raged against the press, fighting negative media attention by attempting to undermine journalists’ credibility. His anger over coverage of his administration intensified last week with the publication of a new book, “Fire and Fury,” which portrays his administration as chaotic and inept.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC Takes Down Tweet Calling Oprah Winfrey 'OUR Future President' about 1 hours ago

NBC on Monday deleted and explained away a tweet it had published during the...

Christie Says He Would Have Won GOP Nomination If Trump Hadn't Run about 1 hours ago

Chris Christie, the outgoing Republican governor of New Jersey, said in an interview published...

Wolff: Bannon's Claim That His Remarks Weren't Aimed At Don Jr. 'Is False' about 2 hours ago

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” on Monday...

ACLU New Jersey To Prisons: ‘New Jim Crow’ Book Ban Is Unconstitutional about 3 hours ago

Michelle Alexander’s acclaimed 2010 book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age...

WH Defends Trump's Schedule After Report He Doesn't Start Until 11AM about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's work schedule following...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.