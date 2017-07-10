Trump Claims It’s ‘Very Standard’ To Have His Daughter Sit In For Him At G20

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to duck out of a meeting of G20 leaders over the weekend and have his daughter, Ivanka Trump, take his place at the summit temporarily.

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

Trump’s eldest daughter was photographed sitting in between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump and his daughter were quickly criticized for the move.

Chelsea Clinton on Monday morning pushed back against Trump’s argument that people would not mind if it were her sitting in for her mother: