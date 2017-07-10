TPM Livewire

Trump Claims It’s ‘Very Standard’ To Have His Daughter Sit In For Him At G20

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to duck out of a meeting of G20 leaders over the weekend and have his daughter, Ivanka Trump, take his place at the summit temporarily.

Trump’s eldest daughter was photographed sitting in between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump and his daughter were quickly criticized for the move.

Chelsea Clinton on Monday morning pushed back against Trump’s argument that people would not mind if it were her sitting in for her mother:

