After N. Korean Missile Test, Trump Criticizes Months-Old Trade Data

President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized China for its increase in trade with North Korea, following what unnamed U.S. officials said Tuesday was North Korea’s test of a “probable” intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2017

The data to which Trump was referring was actually available in April, when China released its first-quarter trade data showing a 37.4 percent growth in trade with North Korea. Days earlier, Trump met at length with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A day before China released its first-quarter trade data, Trump indicated he would not label the country a currency manipulator, saying the broken campaign promise was worth the country’s cooperation in dealing with North Korea.

On Monday night, shortly after news broke that North Korea had tested another missile, Trump asked, referring to the country’s ruler, “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” and suggested “Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

On June 20, after American student and freed North Korean captive Otto Warmbier died of injuries sustained in the country, Trump wrote that while he appreciated Xi’s “help with North Korea, it has not worked out.”