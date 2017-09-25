TPM Livewire

Trump: Criticism Of Kneeling NFL Players Has Nothing To Do With Race

PIN-IT
Buffalo Bills players kneel during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes/FR171450 AP
By Published September 25, 2017 8:10 am

Appearing to dial back on his criticism from Friday night, in which he called any National Football League player who knelt for the national anthem a “son of a bitch” who should lose his job, President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that his critiques have “nothing to do with race.”

We have a great country. We have great people representing our country, especially our soldiers, our first responders, and they should be treated with respect,” he said. “And when you get on your knee and you don’t respect the American flag or the anthem, that’s not being treated with respect. … No, this has nothing to do with race. I’ve never said anything about race.”

Since Sunday morning, Trump has tweeted or retweeted thoughts on the topic 10 times, claiming the NFL should “change policy” and not condone players who “do not stand proud for their national anthem or their country.” He also retweeted an image that called for a boycott of the NFL.  

On Monday morning he applauded NASCAR and its supporters for saying “loud and clear” that they won’t disrespect the flag and claiming once again that the issue has nothing to do with race.

The morning after Trump insulted the players who knelt for the anthem and called on owners to fire the protesting players at a rally in Alabama Friday night, the head of the NFL released a statement criticizing the President’s “divisive comments.”

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday.

Despite Friday’s comments calling for the firing of players who knelt, Trump back-tracked on Sunday, saying he thinks Goodell can do what he wants.

Look, he has to take his ideas and go with what he wants. I think it’s very disrespectful to our country. I think it’s very, very disrespectful to our flag,” he told reporters.

More than 100 players sat or knelt during the national anthem on Sunday, while other players, couches and owners locked arms during the song.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: 'Absurd' To Say We're At War With North Korea 13 minutes ago

The White House on Monday firmly pushed back on reports that North Korea’s top diplomat...

WH Spokeswoman: NFL Players Should Protest Police, Not The American Flag 21 minutes ago

In the first White House press briefing since President Donald Trump bashed NFL players who...

Cassidy: If We Can’t Win Over Susan Collins, My Repeal Bill Is Dead 29 minutes ago

Appearing on CNN Monday shortly before the one and only hearing on Republican senator’s last-ditch...

Louisiana GOPer Wants To Nix Funding For NFL's Saints After Players Protest about 1 hours ago

A Republican Louisiana lawmaker on Monday proposed cutting millions in state tax dollars and...

Trump: McCain Voting Down Repeal Was 'Tremendous Slap In The Face' To GOP about 2 hours ago

During an interview Monday morning on the Alabama-based "Rick and Bubba" radio show, President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.