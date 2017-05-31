TPM Livewire

Trump Tweets Gibberish At Midnight, World Reacts

PIN-IT
Molly Riley/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published May 31, 2017 9:50 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to play off what appeared to have been his accidentally tweeting gibberish, quoting the gibberish in question and asking readers to interpret its meaning.

The website Politwoops, ProPublica’s tool for tracking politicians’ deleted tweets, archived the original message, posted just after midnight.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote. He deleted the tweet hours later.

Perhaps the President meant to write “coverage,” before falling asleep, as many speculated in the dark of night.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump’s correction tweet had garnered more “likes” and “retweets” than many seemingly more consequential issues of the day, also the subjects of Wednesday morning Presidential tweets: One-time foreign policy adviser Carter Page’s cooperation in the congressional investigations into Russian election interference; the United States’ participation in the Paris climate accord; Senate Republicans’ effort to pass a health care bill; and the comedian Kathy Griffin’s use of the President’s bloodied head as a prop in a photo shoot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Tweets Gibberish At Midnight, World Reacts 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to play off what appeared to have been...

Sean Hannity Is Still Bringing Up The Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory about 1 hours ago

Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night updated his viewers on his baseless conspiracy...

Putin Echoes Trump Argument On Russia Investigation: It's Dems' 'Fiction' about 17 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed President Donald Trump's argument against the investigation into his...

Spicer Criticizes 'Fake News,' Denies Shake-Up In WH Comms Strategy about 18 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied on Tuesday that the resignation of White...

Spicer Insists Trump Has 'Unbelievable' Relationship With Merkel After Trip about 19 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump developed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.