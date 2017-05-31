Trump Tweets Gibberish At Midnight, World Reacts

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to play off what appeared to have been his accidentally tweeting gibberish, quoting the gibberish in question and asking readers to interpret its meaning.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The website Politwoops, ProPublica’s tool for tracking politicians’ deleted tweets, archived the original message, posted just after midnight.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump wrote. He deleted the tweet hours later.

Perhaps the President meant to write “coverage,” before falling asleep, as many speculated in the dark of night.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump’s correction tweet had garnered more “likes” and “retweets” than many seemingly more consequential issues of the day, also the subjects of Wednesday morning Presidential tweets: One-time foreign policy adviser Carter Page’s cooperation in the congressional investigations into Russian election interference; the United States’ participation in the Paris climate accord; Senate Republicans’ effort to pass a health care bill; and the comedian Kathy Griffin’s use of the President’s bloodied head as a prop in a photo shoot.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Yo covfefo

Tu covfefes

El covfefe

Nosotros covfefemos

Ellos covfefen — LaVendrick Smith (@LaVendrickS) May 31, 2017

hahaha covfefe wait he was calling legitimate journalism fake again while he's about to pull us out of the climate accords oh god we're so f — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) May 31, 2017

That moment when you're trying to work out which will get more retweets: a covfefe joke or a sanctimonious tweet about covfefe jokes. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 31, 2017

you say potato, I say po-tah-toe

you say tomato, I say to-mah-toe

you say covfefe, I say that's stupid

LETS CALL THIS PRESIDENCY OFF — Ziwe (@ziwe) May 31, 2017

We have no plans to release any covfefe flavored cola. If you want the taste of incompetence there are other sodas more readily available — RC Cola (@OfficialRCCola) May 31, 2017

on the one hand, we’re pulling out of the most critical global climate accord at a time of profound crisis. on the other hand, "covfefe" — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 31, 2017