Trump Continues Twitter Tirade Against Negotiating With North Korea

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter tirade against negotiating with “Rocket Man,” his moniker of choice for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now?” Trump tweeted.

Kim is in his early thirties, though dates vary depending on the record, and has been in power since December 2011, for less than six years.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that he told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to “save his energy” rather than negotiating with Kim.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” Trump tweeted.

Tillerson on Saturday told reporters that the United States has “lines of communication to Pyongyang.”

“We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout,” he said. “We can talk to them, we do talk to them.”