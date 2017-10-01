TPM Livewire

Trump Continues Twitter Tirade Against Negotiating With North Korea

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published October 1, 2017 3:26 pm

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter tirade against negotiating with “Rocket Man,” his moniker of choice for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now?” Trump tweeted.

Kim is in his early thirties, though dates vary depending on the record, and has been in power since December 2011, for less than six years.

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that he told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to “save his energy” rather than negotiating with Kim.

“Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!” Trump tweeted.

Tillerson on Saturday told reporters that the United States has “lines of communication to Pyongyang.”

“We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout,” he said. “We can talk to them, we do talk to them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Continues Twitter Tirade Against Negotiating With North Korea 7 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter tirade against negotiating with "Rocket Man,"...

Schumer: Trump Should 'Roll Up His Sleeves,' Stop Attacking San Juan Mayor about 1 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should "roll...

Kasich: 'I Certainly Hope' Roy Moore Doesn't Represent The GOP's Future about 1 hours ago

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday said he hopes Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore does not...

Ryan: I Think Trump Is 'Learning' When It Comes To Race Issues about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Sunday said he thinks President Donald Trump is...

Corker Says He Stands By Harsh Criticism Of Trump After Charlottesville about 3 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who announced last month that he will not run for reelection,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.