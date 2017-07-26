Trump Continues Attacks On Sessions, And On Acting FBI Director

President Donald Trump continued his rhetorical volleys against his own attorney general on Wednesday, criticizing him for not replacing the current acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe.

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

…big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Trump’s accusation isn’t entirely true, though he has made it before.

Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe’s political action committee and the Democratic Party of Virginia, not Hillary Clinton, donated money to the state senate campaign of McCabe’s wife, Dr. Jill McCabe. And, as Politifact pointed out, according to the FBI, McCabe was not directly involved at the time with the bureau’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The FBI also claimed McCabe had followed proper ethical steps to avoid conflicts of interest.

Nonetheless, Trump has kept the attack up. Used against Sessions, it marks the continuation of a week of such attacks, though the attorney general has shown no signs of resigning. Trump has not explicitly said he plans on firing Sessions, though he has said everything but.

CNN reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source “close to the matter,” that there was still no scheduled in-person meeting between Sessions and Trump.