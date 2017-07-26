TPM Livewire

Trump Continues Attacks On Sessions, And On Acting FBI Director

Published July 26, 2017 10:24 am

President Donald Trump continued his rhetorical volleys against his own attorney general on Wednesday, criticizing him for not replacing the current acting director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe.

Trump’s accusation isn’t entirely true, though he has made it before.

Virginia Gov. Terry McCauliffe’s political action committee and the Democratic Party of Virginia, not Hillary Clinton, donated money to the state senate campaign of McCabe’s wife, Dr. Jill McCabe. And, as Politifact pointed out, according to the FBI, McCabe was not directly involved at the time with the bureau’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The FBI also claimed McCabe had followed proper ethical steps to avoid conflicts of interest.

Nonetheless, Trump has kept the attack up. Used against Sessions, it marks the continuation of a week of such attacks, though the attorney general has shown no signs of resigning. Trump has not explicitly said he plans on firing Sessions, though he has said everything but.

CNN reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source “close to the matter,” that there was still no scheduled in-person meeting between Sessions and Trump.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
