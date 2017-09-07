Trump: ‘There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons’ To Eliminate The Debt Ceiling

During a meeting with members of his Cabinet on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump indicated he would consider eliminating the debt ceiling entirely.

“It could be discussed,” Trump said when asked if he would be willing to nix the debt limit altogether, according to a White House pool report. “There are a lot of good reasons to do that.”

Trump’s comments came just one day after he rolled Republicans in Congress by siding with Democrats in agreeing to a three-month extension of the debt limit, tied to a short-term funding bill and Hurricane Harvey aid.

Raising the debt limit has become a daunting task in Congress, as conservative Republicans refuse to support a debt limit hike unless it is paired with budget cuts or fiscal reform. Given that stance, it’s not likely Republicans will be pleased that Trump would entertain completely lifting the limits on the federal government’s borrowing ability.