TPM Livewire

Trump: ‘There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons’ To Eliminate The Debt Ceiling

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 7, 2017 2:14 pm

During a meeting with members of his Cabinet on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump indicated he would consider eliminating the debt ceiling entirely.

“It could be discussed,” Trump said when asked if he would be willing to nix the debt limit altogether, according to a White House pool report. “There are a lot of good reasons to do that.”

Trump’s comments came just one day after he rolled Republicans in Congress by siding with Democrats in agreeing to a three-month extension of the debt limit, tied to a short-term funding bill and Hurricane Harvey aid.

Raising the debt limit has become a daunting task in Congress, as conservative Republicans refuse to support a debt limit hike unless it is paired with budget cuts or fiscal reform. Given that stance, it’s not likely Republicans will be pleased that Trump would entertain completely lifting the limits on the federal government’s borrowing ability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump: 'There Are A Lot Of Good Reasons' To Eliminate The Debt Ceiling 15 seconds ago

During a meeting with members of his Cabinet on Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump...

Dem Floats New Rules For Online Ads After Facebook Reports Sales To Russia   30 minutes ago

The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee thinks Congress should look into crafting new...

WATCH LIVE: Trump, Amir of Kuwait Hold Joint Press Conference At 1:30 PM ET 58 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and Kuwait's Amir Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah are scheduled to hold...

Trump On Irma: 'Certainly, We're Being Hit With A Lot Of Hurricanes' 60 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Thursday that “certainly, we're being hit with a lot of hurricanes,”...

Graydon Carter To Step Down As Vanity Fair Editor After 25 Years about 2 hours ago

Graydon Carter, the longtime editor of Vanity Fair, on Thursday announced that he will...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.