Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Tax Cuts: ‘Always A Lot Of Fun When You Win’

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans gathered on Wednesday on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the passage of a sweeping tax overhaul that was delayed Tuesday night by a handful of procedural snafus.

“We are making America great again,” Trump said, referring to his campaign slogan, from a podium where he stood surrounded by Republican leaders. He joked, “You haven’t heard that, have you?”

Trump thanked members of Congress who he said “worked so long” and “so hard” to get the tax bill to his desk.

“I want to have them get up and get the glamour and glory,” Trump said.

He thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who Trump said he worked with in “a little team.”

“What a job. It’s always a lot of fun when you win,” Trump said.

Though Trump’s relationship with Ryan was adversarial at best during the 2016 election, he lauded Ryan as “a great speaker.”

Though the tax overhaul would represent Trump’s first major legislative accomplishment after nearly a year in office, he painted it as a sign of acceleration rather than gridlock: “We haven’t even been a year.”