TPM Livewire

Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Tax Cuts: ‘Always A Lot Of Fun When You Win’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill passage event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, to acknowledge the final passage of tax cut legislation by congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published December 20, 2017 3:35 pm

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans gathered on Wednesday on the White House’s South Lawn to celebrate the passage of a sweeping tax overhaul that was delayed Tuesday night by a handful of procedural snafus.

“We are making America great again,” Trump said, referring to his campaign slogan, from a podium where he stood surrounded by Republican leaders. He joked, “You haven’t heard that, have you?”

Trump thanked members of Congress who he said “worked so long” and “so hard” to get the tax bill to his desk.

“I want to have them get up and get the glamour and glory,” Trump said.

He thanked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who Trump said he worked with in “a little team.”

“What a job. It’s always a lot of fun when you win,” Trump said.

Though Trump’s relationship with Ryan was adversarial at best during the 2016 election, he lauded Ryan as “a great speaker.”

Though the tax overhaul would represent Trump’s first major legislative accomplishment after nearly a year in office, he painted it as a sign of acceleration rather than gridlock: “We haven’t even been a year.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Tax Cuts: 'Always A Lot Of Fun When You Win' 8 seconds ago

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans gathered on Wednesday on the White House's South...

Advocacy Groups To Doug Jones: Hire People Of Color As Your Senior Staff about 1 hours ago

Several racial justice, social justice and other advocacy groups wrote to Sen.-elect Doug Jones...

Trump: We Didn't Want To Bring Up Individual Mandate Repeal Until Now about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed the Republican tax overhaul has "essentially repealed Obamacare"...

Ryan: 'Nobody Knows' If Massive Tax Cuts Will Pay For Themselves about 4 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Wednesday that "nobody knows" if Republicans' tax bill, which...

Republican Committee Leaders Call On FBI Brass For Interviews about 5 hours ago

The chairmen of the House committees on government reform and the judiciary wrote to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.