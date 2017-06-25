Trump Confirms He Called House Repeal Bill ‘Mean,’ Claims Obama Copied Him

President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview aired Sunday that he called House Republicans’ bill to repeal and replace Obamacare “mean” in a private meeting, and claimed former President Barack Obama copied his one-word phrasing.

“He actually used my term, mean. That was my term. Because I want to see, and I speak from the heart, that’s what I want to see. I want to see a bill with heart,” Trump said in an interview on “Fox and Friends” with Pete Hegseth.

Obama on Thursday said the newly revealed Senate repeal bill is built on “fundamental meanness.”

The Associated Press reported earlier in June that Trump referred to the House-passed bill to repeal Obamacare as “mean” and asked Republican senators to draft a “more generous” proposal.

Trump made those remarks after celebrating the House bill’s passage at an event in the Rose Garden where he praised Republican members of Congress for their work.