Trump Offers Condolences To Parents Of US Student Released From North Korea

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published June 19, 2017 5:53 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday offered “deepest condolences” to the family of Otto Warmbier, a U.S. college student who died Monday after being released from North Korea last week in a coma.

“There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life,” Trump said in a statement.

Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier on his untimely passing.  There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life.  Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto’s family and friends, and all who loved him.

Otto’s fate deepens my Administration’s determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency.  The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
