Trump Says Sinai Peninsula Attack Justifies Wall On Mexican Border

President Donald Trump on Friday condemned what he called the “[h]orrible and cowardly terrorist attack” in the Sinai Peninsula earlier in the day. He later said the attack was justification for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The Associated Press reported Friday that the attack, a combination of explosions and gunfire, had resulted in at least 200 deaths.

Hours later on Friday, Trump said the attack proved the necessity for “the WALL” and “the BAN!”

Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life. We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will. Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

