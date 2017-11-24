TPM Livewire

Trump Says Sinai Peninsula Attack Justifies Wall On Mexican Border

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 24, 2017 10:59 am

President Donald Trump on Friday condemned what he called the “[h]orrible and cowardly terrorist attack” in the Sinai Peninsula earlier in the day. He later said the attack was justification for building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the attack, a combination of explosions and gunfire, had resulted in at least 200 deaths.

Hours later on Friday, Trump said the attack proved the necessity for “the WALL” and “the BAN!”

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
Trump Says Sinai Peninsula Attack Justifies Wall On Mexican Border

