Report: Trump Lamented Law Barring US Companies From Bribing Foreign Gov’ts

Back in February, President Donald Trump complained to newly-confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about laws preventing U.S. companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, according to a new report in the New Yorker.

Trump complained that the laws “unfairly penalized” businesses in the U.S., according to the New Yorker.

Tillerson disagreed, however, per the New Yorker. A source with knowledge of the conversation told the New Yorker that Tillerson told the President “that America didn’t need to pay bribes—that we could bring the world up to our own standards.”

