Trump Rails Against GOPers Who ‘Do Very Little To Protect Their President’

President Donald Trump announces the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 23, 2017 4:28 pm

President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against members of his own party for not doing enough to “protect” him amid the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

It was not clear which party members Trump meant or what kind of protection he was referring to.

Trump also called the investigation into Russian meddling a “phony Russian Witch Hunt” and an “excuse for a lost election.”

“Two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” he tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Trump Rails Against GOPers Who 'Do Very Little To Protect Their President'

