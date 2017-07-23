Trump Rails Against GOPers Who ‘Do Very Little To Protect Their President’

President Donald Trump on Sunday railed against members of his own party for not doing enough to “protect” him amid the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon.

It was not clear which party members Trump meant or what kind of protection he was referring to.

Trump also called the investigation into Russian meddling a “phony Russian Witch Hunt” and an “excuse for a lost election.”

“Two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” he tweeted.

