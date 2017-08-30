Trump Complains Of Critical Coverage From ‘Dying Magazines’: ‘WHY?’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained about “false reporting and even ferocious anger” in coverage of his presidency by “dying magazines,” and asked, “WHY?”

“All I want to do is #MAGA!” the President tweeted, referring to his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY? All I want to do is #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

CNN’s Alex Koppelman speculated about which story might have drawn Trump’s ire.

So… NYT Mag? Or Fox & Friends did a segment a little before 9 mentioning VF, Vogue and THR's coverage of Melania's shoes, maybe that? https://t.co/ZTbhZhHGmY — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) August 30, 2017

As Koppelman mentioned, Vanity Fair, Vogue and the Hollywood Reporter all published stories on first lady Melania Trump’s footwear as she departed the White House on Tuesday to visit Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey (by the time she disembarked Air Force One, the first lady had changed into sneakers).

Vanity Fair also published a story dubbing first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior advisers to the President, “exiles on Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The New York Times Magazine on Wednesday also published a cover story on “how to get rich in Trump’s Washington,” though it was not clear which of the plentiful critical coverage of the President caught his eye on Wednesday morning.