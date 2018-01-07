Trump: ‘Ronald Reagan Had The Same Problem’ As Me With ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to compare his detractors to those who questioned former President Ronald Reagan’s fitness to serve.

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President,” Trump tweeted. “Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

He called Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” a “Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author.”

It was not immediately clear what element of former President Ronald Reagan’s time in office Trump was referring to, but on Saturday Trump claimed that Democrats and the media were “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

While Reagan was in office, White House doctors said he was mentally fit to serve as president. Five years after the end of his term, however, Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.