Trump: It’s ‘Very Bothersome’ That Comey And Mueller Are ‘Good Friends’

In an interview with “Fox and Friends” set to air in full on Friday morning, President Donald Trump complained that special counsel Robert Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey are “good friends.”

“He’s very, very good friends with Comey, which is very bothersome, but he’s also — we’re gonna have to see,” Trump said when asked if he is going to fire Mueller in an excerpt published Thursday evening.

The President claimed that “the people” hired by Mueller to work on the Russia probe “are Hillary Clinton supporters.”

“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said.

“Robert Mueller is an honorable man, and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable solution,” he then added.

Trump reportedly considered firing Mueller, but his staff talked him out of it, according to a New York Times report earlier this month. Several Trump allies aired criticism of Mueller earlier this month, with one of Trump’s friends telling PBS that Trump was mulling letting Mueller go. But the White House said that Trump had “no intention” to fire Mueller even though he has the “right to.”

Trump also defended himself from the Russia probes, telling “Fox and Friends,” “There has been no obstruction, there has been no collusion.” He then added that “there has been leaking by Comey.”

His comments came after he finally admitted on Thursday that he does not have “tapes” of his conversations with Comey.

This post has been updated.