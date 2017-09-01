TPM Livewire

Trump Cries ‘Rigged System!’ Amid Claims Comey ‘Exonerated’ Clinton Early

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 1, 2017 9:40 am

President Donald Trump was quick to pounce on Republican senators’ claim that former FBI Director James Comey started to draft his statement about not pursuing criminal charges against Hillary Clinton before the FBI had completed its investigation into her use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Trump tweeted about the revelation on Friday morning, reveling in the opportunity to bash his former presidential opponent and the “rigged system.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday asking for more information on Comey’s decision-making process in clearing Clinton. In the letter, the senators cited redacted transcripts of interviews with FBI officials who said that Comey began drafting a statement “exonerating” Clinton in May 2016, before the FBI interviewed Clinton and other key aides for its probe.

“The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts,” the senators wrote in their letter. “The FBI should be held to a higher standard than that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Cries 'Rigged System!' Amid Claims Comey 'Exonerated' Clinton Early 4 seconds ago

President Donald Trump was quick to pounce on Republican senators' claim that former FBI Director...

Kris Kobach Now A Paid Columnist At Breitbart 7 minutes ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) — the immigration hardliner running for Kansas...

Eric Trump Predicts CNN Won't Cover Harvey Donation After CNN Covered It about 1 hours ago

Eric Trump on Thursday evening tried to bash one of his father's arch-nemeses, CNN,...

Those Denied Entry To US Under Initial Travel Ban Can Now Reapply For Visas about 2 hours ago

The federal government on Thursday reached a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs in a...

Trump Reportedly Circumvents Kelly By Calling Friends On Personal Cell Phone about 3 hours ago

As new chief of staff John Kelly tries to impose order in the White...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.