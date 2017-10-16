Trump Claims He’s Not Considering Firing Mueller: ‘No, Not At All’

While President Donald Trump maintained his frustrated rhetoric about the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, he changed course as it relates to special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he has “no” intention of firing the investigator.

During a press conference in the Rose Garden Monday, Trump echoed his usual talking points on the Russia probe. He “would like to see it end” and labeled the investigations into Russian meddling in the election and potential collusion between the Russians and Trump’s campaign “an excuse for Democrats.”

“That was just an excuse for the Democrats, losing an election that frankly, they have a big advantage in the electoral college. They should always be able to win in the electoral college,” he said. “There was absolutely no collusion. It’s been stated there was no collusion. They ought to get to the end of it because I think the American public is sick of it.”

When asked whether he intends to fire special counsel Mueller, he said “no, not at all.”

The comments are a break from remarks Trump has reportedly made in private in recent months, raging against Mueller and questioning whether he could fire him.